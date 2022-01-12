BoJo finally agreed to go to a party at 10 Downing Street during the lockout

Information Warning – He maintained his innocence with his crane and claws and told anyone who wanted to hear it that he strictly followed the prison rules. It is time to acknowledge and apologize.

This is the incident that has shaken his popularity the most since Boris Johnson took office. The wave of anger caused by the expressionParties10 Downing Street is held in a fully locked position and is spectacular in the UK. Today, several weeks after denying his intervention, the Prime Minister realized the facts and apologized.

Boris Johnson has always said he did not attend parties at 10 Downing Street

In 2020, the UK was shaken by the Covid-19, in response to which the government ordered stricter control, leading many Britons to be cut off from their families and friends. At the same time, some MPs and government members defied their own recommendations for pizza, drinks and evenings to play and have fun together. The British were outraged by this two speed law.

Following the revelations, Bojo’s former spokeswoman Alegra Stratton announced her resignation. He was seen in a video mocking the party at the Prime Minister’s House. With tears in her eyes, she apologized, “she promised.All of these words should regret (his) life”.

Despite increasingly blatant evidence, Boris Johnson has always maintained his innocence. He appeared angry on TV and scolded his team for doing so.

“I know what people are angry at me for”

But today, there was a thunderstorm in this endless media storm in the United Kingdom: Bojo admitted that he was really in this “crowd”. He called it a “.Professional event“, But he agrees that it should be”Put an end to it”, Sorry for the passing. “I know what people (people) get angry at me for when I think of breaking the rules set by Downing Street builders., “He added. Playing in the gray areas, he maintains everything that this crowd can do.”Technically“It does not violate any regulatory rules.

In the face of these revelations, many members of the opposition have called for the resignation of part of the Conservative government. Labor leader Khair Stormer said:The only question that remains is: Will the British public expel him, will his party expel him, or will he choose to leave with dignity? ?“In Boris Johnson’s camp, there is time for strong condemnation of this behavior as described.”Humiliating”Eve Guardian.