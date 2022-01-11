Home World Transplantation of a genetically modified pig’s heart into the human body in the first operation

Surgeon Bartley Griffiths took a photo of David Bennett earlier this month

Doctors in the United States have announced the success of the first operation to transplant a genetically modified pig heart into the human body.

Doctors say David Bennett, who underwent surgery three days after the seven-hour operation, is fine.

The operation was seen as Bennett’s last hope of saving his life, although it is not yet clear what his chances of survival will be in the long run.

The day before the surgery, Bennett, 57, said, “I’m going to die or I have to have this surgery, which is my last wish.”

