The OnePlus 10 Pro is another great model with the new Snapragon. It has accelerated charging and new generation AMOLED displays – MobilMania.cz

The OnePlus brand officially announced a smartphone in China today OnePlus 10 Pro, Which is the current flagship model of the brand. It received the latest chipset, fast cable charging and second generation LTPO display variable update rate from Qualcomm. The phone will first go on sale in China and will hit global markets in the spring.

The body of the smartphone is made of metal and the back is on the back Glass (Gorilla Glass). The three lenses, along with the LEDs, are housed in a slightly elevated photomodule that adorns the Hasselblad logo. This smartphone is available in Volcanic Black and Forrest Emerald colors.

The back is curved towards the edges, and this also applies to the AMOLED display. At the bottom edge is a USB-C, a nano-SIM drawer and a main speaker (whose partner will be a headphone speaker), with volume controls on the left, and a lock key on the right. A familiar rough is located near the photo module Three Level Rider, It switches between quiet, vibrating and loud modes just like the OnePlus 9.

Very powerful processor and fast memory

Within generations, the phone is almost there Same floor plan, By the same difference its thickness decreases by 0.2 mm. The front is packed with a 6.7 “QHD + (3,216 × 1,440 pix) LTPO2 AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. In the range of 1 to 120 Hz. The maximum brightness of the panel is 1,300 rivets, displaying up to 1 billion color shades. The scene features Gorilla Glass Victus.

The main camera with 48 MPx resolution and F1.8 brightness comes from Sony, provided by Samsung at an angle of 50Mpx 150 ((ISOCELL JN1 sensor). The third camera is an 8Mpx telephoto lens that offers a 3.3 optical zoom. 32Mpx selfie with F2.4 brightness hidden in the display shot. Thanks to the partnership with Hasselblad, it was created Color calibration method, Takes photos even closer to the colors of the real world. RAW also includes an improved mode for taking photos. The phone also records videos in 8K resolution.

Not surprisingly, not every manufacturer wants to ride the latest waves Snapdragon 8 General1. In addition, the manufacturer is intermediate 55% increase in cooling area, So when unwrapped and flat it should be very close to A4 paper. The chipset will be paired with LPDTR5 memory with 8 or 12GB and faster UFS 3.1 storage capacity, available in 128 or 256GB variants. The phone has an enhanced vibration response and a total of 130 different vibration combinations are selected.

You can charge a 5,000 mAh battery Accelerated by 80 watt cable Or 50W wireless (AirVOOC). And reverse wireless charging was considered. The phone with Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1 graphics extension will go on sale in China on January 13th. The basic variant is 8 / 128GB based on a line of 19 thousand crowns. The global version of the phone will go on sale in the spring.

This is the new OnePlus 10 Pro:

Proof OnePlus