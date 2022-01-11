No Way Home ”available in streaming – L’Observateur de Troyes

Blockbuster Spider-Man: There are still many French fans of Spider-Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe who have not yet seen the movie No Way Home in theaters. People here and there will go overseas or go to other channels, but most of them will wait until January 15th. The film is set to return to theaters on this date. We hope so.

The film has already grossed $ 1.5 billion worldwide and we now know when it will be available online with its video-on-demand release. Through Comicbook.com, we learned that it was February 28th.

The US service On Demand has published this date on its website. Looks like 4K, Blu-ray and DVD versions will be available for pre-order.

Spider-Man: No Way Home: On which streaming service?

After the video-on-demand release and possibly the physical releases, the release for the streaming service will continue. Looks like it was on Netflix in France. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: For From Home are also continuing on Netflix in our country.

What do you say about that? Are you going to rent digital films for twenty euros? Or wait for the release of the streaming service or physics version?