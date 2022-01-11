Misinformation sent by Novak Djokovic to Australian authorities on travel documents

This Tuesday afternoon, at 4pm Melbourne time (6am in France), Novak Djokovic crashed into the Rod Laver Arena during a rehearsal under the sun, the day after his visa was re-activated by the federal government. The judge considered that the border officer did not give him enough time to prove the validity of the exemption from the vaccine.
Around the same time, a press release issued by the Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said that the latter was still considering the possibility of revoking the authorized world’s number one visa for a second time. Who should do so for public health reasons and based on his position, who is responsible for making the final decision in this matter. “For legal reasons, it is inappropriate to comment further as the process is ongoing.”, A ministry spokesman concluded on Tuesday that no decision would be made.
“Have you traveled in the last fourteen days? -No”
The new issue now in the Djokovic affair is the veracity of Serbian reports about the form in which he came to Australia. In question: ” Have you traveled in the last fourteen days? “, “No” box selected.
Novak Djokovic, during this period, left Belgrade and joined Spain, where he trained at Marbella on the hard courts with the Australian Open balls. The Choto Tennis Academy in Marbella has released several videos of the world’s No. 1 player in training, or surrounded by children and wishing them a Happy 2022 New Year. According to Australian newspapers, Djokovic will leave Spain on January 4.
In the incorrect answer form, it is stated: “Giving false or misleading information is a serious crime. You can express yourself for a civil permit “, Which … can go up to twelve months imprisonment.
Document completed by Tennis Australia
During his night at the Melbourne Airport, on the evening of January 5, after his eventful arrival, Djokovic pointed to the border officer. Tennis Australia Whoever filled out the form for him, did not rule out the possibility that this new chapter would cause a problem.
On Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic discussed the situation at World No. 1. ” The two agreed to stay in touch on the matter and strengthen bilateral ties. “Confirms the statement issued after the exchange between Australia and Serbia,” Quoted by Daily telegram.