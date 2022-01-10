The most downtown abbey in London is the spirit house

How to transform, without distorting it, a Stone and brick houses – Signed in 1881 by the Office London architect Ernest George ? Contemporary works like this painting by Pierre Soulages, the centerpiece of the living room, all speak of a single encounter. “Exchange with artists? This is a privilege, ”he explains Mary-Laure de Clermont Thunder, Lives here with her husband Jean-Fran்கois, Caspart, 15, and Charlotte, 17. “We met Bear Solages And his wife Colette in Paris, in his studio in 2011, and later settled. ”

A period house built with vibrant composition and fit

Always interested in art, Mary-Lore, fondatrice de Spirit Now London, Arranges exclusive visits to workshops, museums, etc. Purpose? “Despite the challenges posed by Brexit, promoting emerging artists in France and the United Kingdom and building bridges between culture, art and design …” Eclectic, he added. L’Spirit “Downton Abbey” The house, with its woodwork, Bow windows Stained glass and its Chimneys Monument, photo prints in vapor saturated colors Look at Martin, 18th century embedded drawers, Scandinavian⁇

Minimal resistance, unexpected and cheerful “composition & fit”, where paintings and Antique furniture, Exotic animals, Velvet, Pop mattresses And a glowing copper wire totem sculpture by his latest favorite Franco-British artist Alice Anderson. “Our collection is not rational, he considers it to be a journey woven through travels, encounters, conversations …” In a continuum of other projects close to their hearts: Jean Franசois and Mary-Laure created access to education for children in India and Madagascar, and in France Foundation in their names funding art school grants. Always focus on the emerging talents.