https://ria.ru/20220109/stena-1767085268.html

The media has reported that part of the Great Wall of China collapsed due to the earthquake

Media reports that part of the Great Wall of China collapsed due to earthquake – RIA Novosti, 09/01/2022

The media has reported that part of the Great Wall of China collapsed due to the earthquake

A small part of the Great Wall of China, about two meters long, collapsed as a result of Saturday’s quake in China’s Qinghai province.

2022-01-09T23: 59

2022-01-09T23: 59

2022-01-09T23: 59

In this world

கான்சு

Kingai

European-Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ Content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ Content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155837/42/1558374270_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_bfd548afe37a579785326d584239

Moscow, January 9 – RIA Novosti. A small part of the Great Wall of China collapsed in an earthquake on Saturday in China’s Qinghai province, the Global Times reported. Authorities are investigating the aftermath of the quake. Cultural attractions and traces of the collapse of the wall, the site dates back to the Ming Empire (1368-1644). Experts installed the necessary support and began repair and reconstruction work. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.3. At the same time, local experts, the newspaper notes, put the figure at 6.9 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. Nine people were injured in the quake, eight of whom have already been discharged from hospital.

https://ria.ru/20220108/samolet-1766957734.html

கான்சு

Kingai

2022

News

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155837/42/1558374270_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_774c896ba9a0cb23a158eb00bce80cba.

RIA Novosti [email protected] 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA Novosti [email protected] 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Worldwide, Gansu, Qinghai, European-Mediterranean Seismic Center (emsc)