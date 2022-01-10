Six steps to set up your smart TV’s aerial correctly indoors

Several factors contribute to the reception of your smart TV. To ensure that you have the best reception possible, we will take you through a six-step guide that will make setting up your smart TV’s aerial correctly indoors a smoother process. There are many services to reach out for best TV aerial installation.

Although the main feature of a smart TV is the ability to use the internet, stream videos, music and also use apps that are normally available on your phone or other electronic devices, to work to the full standard, a smart TV also requires an active TV aerial or satellite to access around 70 Freeview channels. The six following steps will outline how to set up your aerial correctly indoors.

Step 1: Make sure you have purchased an aerial that works correctly

As aerials come in all different shapes and sizes it is important to ensure that you purchase the one that gives you the best reception. If the wrong aerial is purchased, it may result in a fuzzy Freeview TV reception. Although the best TV reception is normally through a rooftop aerial, this is not always an option for some people, for example, if you live in a block of flats or your home is situated in an area where an outdoor aerial or satellite will not fit. As there are several types of indoor aerials, try to consult with a professional or even a neighbour to see what type of aerial they are using as this is most likely to work for you too.

Step 2: Setting up your indoor TV aerial in the right spot

The first thing to do in this step is to take the aerial cable and plug it into the back of your smart TV. If you are struggling to work this out, do not hesitate to contact the friendly team of professionals at mikeharrisaerialandsatellite.co.uk who would be able to help you out with the cable installation. The position of your aerial is also important. It is recommended that the aerial is placed in either a horizontal or vertical alignment to ensure the best reception is achieved. If the aerial is positioned too close to other electronic devices in your home this may interfere with the overall reception so try a few different positions for your aerial to be situated.

Step 3: Make sure the best reception is achieved

After placing your smart TV’s aerial correctly indoors, it is now time to scan through each channel on Freeview to ensure you are getting a maximum signal for each. If any of the channels display a fuzzy view or lower quality than others, it is now your job to move the indoor aerial around gradually other spots to try and fix the issue. As there may be a lot of cable clutter wherever your aerial works best, you may want to call out an engineer to solve this issue for you, head over to mikeharrisaerialandsatellite.co.uk for any extra information on this.

Step 4: Accessing TV channels and Apps

The main reason for purchasing a smart TV is so that you can access internet features, therefore your main priority is to ensure that they work. It should be very easy to access these features, most smart TVs require you to press the home button and then scroll along to different options and icons on the TV through the remote. After identifying the app option, click on this through your remote and you will be able to access the different apps your smart TV offers and download as you wish. With around 70 channels on Freeview, each channel is on a different multiplex therefore, it is advised that you work your way through each channel via the remote to ensure that every channel’s quality is of standard, otherwise, you may need to try and move around your indoor aerial again.

Step 5: Finalising the position of your indoor TV aerial

An indoor aerial can be so easy to knock out of place, as a professional would recommend for this to be situated near a window for the best reception. It is important to ensure that the aerial remains in place so that you are not constantly having problems with your TV reception. If the aerial is mounted on your wall, it may be less likely for it to move around, however, if it is situated on wall shelves or a ledge, you may want to keep it in place with the likes of heavy-duty Velcro pads, rip and grip tape or blue tack.

Step 6: Watch your smart TV with no issues

After your smart TV’s aerial is set up correctly indoors, it is finally time to make use of your new device. After following this guide, you should now be able to access all of your Freeview channels as well as your chosen downloaded apps. If you have any further problems, your best option would be to contact an experienced engineer to resolve any other issues you may have.