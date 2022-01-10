Rachel Balkovek: MiLB’s first female manager

And more and more, the organizations hope to guide the women in the teams to the teams in the minors. Whether the departments are co-ordinating or being assistants, they are overwhelming.

But the Yankees took it to the next level.

According to Lindsay Adler, the Yankees have chosen to appoint a female manager in the juvenile ranks. We are talking about Rachel Balkovic here.

He will be the manager of the Tampa Club, a club called Tarpons that play in A.

Sources: Rachel Balkovic, who joined the Yankees as a minor-league hit coach in 2019, will serve as manager of Lo A Tampa Durban next season. – Lindsay Adler (lindseyadler) January 9, 2022

For the past two years, he has coached the Yankees to a minor league title. Here he is now in charge of the whole team of minors.

He will have the opportunity to work at Tampa in George Steinbrenner Field, one of the most beautiful stadiums for minors. It is also home to the Yankees training camp.

There are many women who work in companies, but here a large glass ceiling is drilled. Congratulations to the Yankees for hiring a woman who has experience in other companies and was ready for such a challenge.

I can not wait to follow its progress in 2022.