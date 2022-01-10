Home Sports Rachel Balkovek: MiLB’s first female manager

Jan 10, 2022 0 Comments
And more and more, the organizations hope to guide the women in the teams to the teams in the minors. Whether the departments are co-ordinating or being assistants, they are overwhelming.

But the Yankees took it to the next level.

According to Lindsay Adler, the Yankees have chosen to appoint a female manager in the juvenile ranks. We are talking about Rachel Balkovic here.

He will be the manager of the Tampa Club, a club called Tarpons that play in A.

For the past two years, he has coached the Yankees to a minor league title. Here he is now in charge of the whole team of minors.

He will have the opportunity to work at Tampa in George Steinbrenner Field, one of the most beautiful stadiums for minors. It is also home to the Yankees training camp.

There are many women who work in companies, but here a large glass ceiling is drilled. Congratulations to the Yankees for hiring a woman who has experience in other companies and was ready for such a challenge.

I can not wait to follow its progress in 2022.

Charles-Alexis Prespois

From the beginning of the site to the present, Charles has been a true baseball fan. He hopes amateurs will have the reflex to choose Passion MLB for information and that baseball will continue to be important in Quebec. You can continue to ask him at 91.9 Sports to discuss MLB news.

Releases: 4644

