An Australian judge has ordered the release of Novak Djokovic

Tennis – On Monday, January 10, the judge ordered his immediate release Novak Djokovic Of the detention center where he was Placed last week, Wins legal battle between world No. 1 to enter Australia without vaccination Against Covid 19.

With the Australian government facing a humiliating and top-down defeat, Immigration Minister Alex Hawk could still order, said lawyer Christopher Tron. I was expelled By Djokovic. “I was told that (the Minister) would personally explore the possibility of exercising the power of revocation,” he said.

Joko’s lawyers, who spent five days at the Immigration Center in Melbourne, tried to convince the federal court that the Serbian champion had in fact contracted Kovit disease in December, which would exempt him. Mandatory vaccination To enter the boundary.

“What more could this man have done?”

It was delayed due to a computer problem due to too many links not being able to attend its online redistribution, and was eventually shared even though it was banned on YouTube. Antivox.

The Australian Open starts in 7 more days

According to the player’s lawyers, the player was “completely confused” when asked several hours a night at Melbourne Airport from January 5 to 6. They specifically argued that he had lost the way he interacted with his entourage during his interrogation.

At the Australian Open, Djokovic is aiming to buy his 21st Grand Slam title, which will put him ahead of his two historical rivals in tennis history. Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal, starting in seven days and his participation is entirely dependent on the decision of Anthony Kelly.

His lawyers say he contracted Covid 19 on December 16. However, he attended a ceremony in Belgrade the next day to honor young Serbian players without a mask.

Djokovic, now nicknamed the “Novax”, was one of about 32 immigrants trapped in Australia’s immigration system, some of whom had been attending operations for years from the five – storey Park Hotel.

Djokovic, who did not speak at the trial, was kept secret before being allowed to return to the detention center at the end of the trial after obtaining permission from the court to pursue the case from another location on Monday.

According to his lawyers, his request to be transferred to the training center for the Australian Open has gone unnoticed.

At a rally in Belgrade, Djokovic’s mother, Dijana, for her part, once again slammed the conditions for her son’s “inhumane” detention.

“He only deserves a lunch and a dinner, he has no ordinary window, he looks at a wall,” he told regional television TV N1.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Pranabic said over the weekend that she fully supports the Serbian champion and held “constructive talks” with the Australian Foreign Minister.

“We made sure he got gluten-free food, sports equipment, and a laptop,” he told Serbian TV. Pink.

Against Omigron, Australia tightens controls

The Australian Tennis Federation exempted a player from playing in the first Grand Slam of the season, following an infection in December, after his request was approved by two independent medical teams, his lawyers said.

But upon his arrival in Australia, federal officials refused to allow him to enter, considering that his reasons for the exemption did not meet the conditions for entering the territory.

The Australian government insists that only the latest infectious population will be counted as an exception, not foreigners attempting to enter the country.

Czech player Renata Vorakova, a doubles specialist, left Australia on Saturday after being selected as a “joko” after her visa was revoked.

Australian Federation boss Craig Tyley on Monday defended his organization, accusing it of misleading players about entry requirements, saying the government had “refused” to check valid medical exemptions prior to players’ arrival.

Much of Australia has tightened health restrictions to combat a new wave Variation OmicronIn the state of Victoria, the capital of Melbourne, 44,155 new cases were reported on Sunday.

See also The Hofpost: “Freedom for Djokovic”, chanted by his fans in Melbourne