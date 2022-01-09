NFL: Doug Prescott breaks Cowboys record for most touchdowns in a season

Saturday, January 8, 2022. 11:10 p.m.

(Update: Saturday, January 8, 2022. 7:43 p.m.)

Doug Prescott set the Dallas Cowboys record with five touchdown passes in a massive 51-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

The Cowboys quarterback finished the season with a total of 37 touchdown passes, using several substitutes for that game in Benzlivani, breaking Tony Romo’s mark in this chapter in team history.

The Eagles’ defense can only see a regular starter for this last regular season meeting due to injuries and the Covit-19. So Texas made an attacking feast and Prescott threw his four touchdown passes only in the first half.

When he returned to the field after the locker room break, Prescott made history with his quarterback, along with Corey Clement, who scored a touchdown against his former team. Cedric Wilson and Dalton Schultz were the other players to be targeted by the Major quarterbacks with two records each. Prescott finished his night with 295 yards and 21 passes in 27 attempts.

Gardner Minshaw became quarterback in the absence of Johns Hurts for the Eagles. He had 186 passing yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Receiver Devonta Smith broke the record for most yards in a season by a Rookie Eagles white receiver with 916. He knocked out Dees Jackson, who was on target with 41 yards against the Cowboys.

With a 12-5 record, the Cowboys can expect setbacks from the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals if they want to finish second in the National League behind the Green Packers Baker. They promise to keep the title of the Eastern Division at least in the fourth level in their pocket.

The Eagles have already won tickets to the playoffs by finishing seventh nationally.