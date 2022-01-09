Fully used James-Webb space telescope

The James-Webb Space Telescope, with its main mirror, successfully completed the last phase of its deployment on Saturday, January 8th. It is now in its final stages and in five more months it will be able to begin its study of the universe.
The iconic main glass of the telescope was 6.5 meters in diameter, so it was too large to fit on a rocket. On departure, Two weeks ago. So both its sides should be folded backwards.
The first of those two wings was used on Friday and the second opened as scheduled on Saturday morning, NASA said. Space agency teams continued to lock it up to protect it permanently. “I was flexibleThomas Surbuchen, head of NASA’s scientific missions, said via video. What an extraordinary step. ” NASA aired live footage from the control room Saturday morning, where dozens of engineers applauded the announcement of the full deployment of the telescope flying from the city of Baltimore on the east coast of the United States.
Scientific tools still need to be cooled
Placing such a telescope in space, not only its mirrors but also its thermal shield earlier this week, is a very dangerous process that has not been carried out in the past. The task now seems to be on the right track to success.
However, before operation, the telescope must still reach its final orbit 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, and the scientific instruments must be cooled before they can be measured very accurately.
James-Web, the most powerful space laboratory ever designed, should make it particularly possible for the Big Bang to observe the first galaxies to form about 200 million years later.