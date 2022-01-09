Home Technology Fully used James-Webb space telescope

Jan 09, 2022 0 Comments
The James-Webb Space Telescope, with its main mirror, successfully completed the last phase of its deployment on Saturday, January 8th. It is now in its final stages and in five more months it will be able to begin its study of the universe.

The iconic main glass of the telescope was 6.5 meters in diameter, so it was too large to fit on a rocket. On departure, Two weeks ago. So both its sides should be folded backwards.

NASA broadcast live images of the control room on Saturday morning, January 8, 2022, where dozens of engineers applauded the announcement of the complete deployment of the pilot telescope off the east coast of the United States.

The first of those two wings was used on Friday and the second opened as scheduled on Saturday morning, NASA said. Space agency teams continued to lock it up to protect it permanently. “I was flexibleThomas Surbuchen, head of NASA’s scientific missions, said via video. What an extraordinary step. ” NASA aired live footage from the control room Saturday morning, where dozens of engineers applauded the announcement of the full deployment of the telescope flying from the city of Baltimore on the east coast of the United States.

Scientific tools still need to be cooled

Placing such a telescope in space, not only its mirrors but also its thermal shield earlier this week, is a very dangerous process that has not been carried out in the past. The task now seems to be on the right track to success.

Read more The heat shield of the James-Webb telescope was used, which was an important step in the process

However, before operation, the telescope must still reach its final orbit 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, and the scientific instruments must be cooled before they can be measured very accurately.

James-Web, the most powerful space laboratory ever designed, should make it particularly possible for the Big Bang to observe the first galaxies to form about 200 million years later.

Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers James-Webb Telescope, a titan that revolutionizes astronomy

World with AFP

See also  Index - Tech - Many traditional Android systems do not support Microsoft teams

