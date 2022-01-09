Covid 19: London has canceled New Year celebrations due to the Omigron variant

Europe closes … London’s Labor Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced the cancellation of planned celebrations for the New Year in the British capital this Monday, December 20, with cases of most epidemics rising sharply. Omigron variant.

“As Covid 19 infections are at record levels in our city and across the UK, I’m committed to slowing down the spread of the new variant and ensuring that our services (public health) are not affected (…) by winter.”Khan said in a statement.

“This means that we will no longer hold this celebration of 6,500 people in Trafalgar Square on New Year’s Eve.”, He declared. “It’s very frustrating for many Londoners, but we need to take the right steps to reduce the spread of the virus.”

London in the footsteps of Paris

On the contrary, “Live broadcast of a spectacular show” On the BBC, “Celebrating our city and highlighting the highlights of 2021 will be the focus of New Year’s celebrations in London.”, Explains the press release from the townhall. In doing so, London follows in the footsteps of Paris, which on Saturday announced the cancellation of planned fireworks and concerts at the famed Avenue des Champs-Elysees or even Morocco, which prohibits the reception and reception of banquets. Curfew order from midnight to 6 p.m.

According to officials, at least fourteen people infected with the omigran variant of Govit-19 have died so far and 129 have been hospitalized in the UK, while more than 147,000 have already died from the epidemic in Europe. (+44) On Monday, 91,743 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country in 24 hours, splitting those concerned about Britain’s greater regulation and those they say are clearly hostile to their impact on the economy.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned “I will not hesitate to take action” In order to prevent the spread of the Omigron variant, it was highly restricted, not going through the screw turn requested by some. “We want people to be careful now. “, Ventilation and wearing a mask, he added.