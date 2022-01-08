Home Top News United States / Brazil – “Functional unity” aimed at rebuilding dioceses after the floods

United States / Brazil – “Functional unity” aimed at rebuilding dioceses after the floods

Jan 08, 2022 0 Comments
United States / Brazil - "Functional unity" aimed at rebuilding dioceses after the floods

United States / Brazil – “Functional unity” aimed at rebuilding dioceses after the floods

Ilhéus (Agenzia Fides) – A total of 26 municipalities in the Diocese of Ilhéus were affected by floods in December and January 16 (see Fides 12/29/2021). The diocesan bishop, Mgr Giovanni Crippa, underlines the unity of the people who have organized themselves around the church, with the help of priests, deacons and the general public, in information published by the Council of Bishops (CNBB) and through Fides. Involved in pastoral care and church movements, providing material and spiritual assistance to affected families. “This unity was reflected in the food, the clothes, the mattresses, the food. It was a beautiful moment to see the unity in action,” he said, adding that he appreciated the presence of the diocesan priests when people needed them. Spiritual comfort, because in this situation life and the future have become so difficult, many have lost their homes and everything necessary to live.
Bishop of Itapuna, MGR Carlos Alberto dos Santos, explains that following the floods and disaster in the southern part of Bahia, the diocese welcomed the people to the parish hall and served them food three times a day. “We give them the warmth of our shelters so they have a peaceful place to get rid of pain and suffering. We encourage the campaign of love and welcome these people with confidence and dedication in showing that they exist. Not alone.”
In the Diocese of Teixeira de Freitas, five of its 13 municipalities were severely affected by the hurricane, said Bishop Mgr Jailton de Oliveira Lima. During this first phase of the emergency, the diocese distributed about 22 tons of food, clothing, mattresses, and mineral water. A diocesan campaign was launched and a committee of priests and laymen was set up to manage the initiatives. The diocese has defined four strategic locations in its district for the collection of clothing, food and hygiene items and basic necessities. From the beginning, as a church, we have been ready to welcome as many people as we can to help people get out of flooded houses, down from roofs, to shelters, to hospitals, “said Bishop. The bishop points out that many are camped in churches, chapels, schools, and have no chance of returning home, and that there is intense pressure on the authorities (municipalities, government) set up to meet with them in Bahia State and the federal government.
In the three dioceses of South Bahia, the needs of the victims will be identified and what is lost and what is needed for reconstruction. The government plans to rebuild the destroyed houses, but far from where they live, close to their workplace, which creates other problems. The Bishop of Itapuna would like to thank all the national and international organizations that have mobilized for relief and continue to call for help. (SL) (Agenzia Fides 8/1/2022)

See also  Facebook and Google will now have to pay for the media


To share:

You May Also Like

Renata Vorkova left Australia after her visa was revoked

Renata Vorkova left Australia after her visa was revoked

Why Should You Do Pmp Certification In 2021

Sophie Marcio, 55, moves to the United States after a great love affair

Sophie Marcio, 55, moves to the United States after a great love affair

Bugatti Showroom in Manchester: CR7 at home!

Bugatti Showroom in Manchester: CR7 at home!

Party, Osaka and Nadal continue their journey in Australia

Party, Osaka and Nadal continue their journey in Australia

Richard Branson next targets Amsterdam on London for corporate news

Richard Branson next targets Amsterdam on London for corporate news

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *