Stunning galactic clouds are captured in new images

The observations were made by the Atacama Pathfinder experiment run by the European Southern Laboratory in the Atacama Desert in Chile.

Orion is not just a popular galaxy. This part of the sky is where large clouds of hydrogen lead to the birth of new stars and planets. The molecular cloud is 1,300 to 1,600 light-years from our own planet.

At the center of the Flame Nebula is a cluster of young stars. These stars emit high-energy radiation, which illuminates gas clouds.

The new images are the result of observations made a few years ago by former astronomer Thomas Stanke and his team at the Southern European Laboratory. Newly processed images of the Flame Nebula, among other ideas, were accepted for publication in the journal Astronomy and astronomy

This facelift of Orion's defining properties came after the installation of the Super Game tool in the Atacama Pathfinder experiment. The device is designed to monitor molecular clouds located in the Milky Way. For this particular research, the team used it to search for radio waves emitting carbon monoxide in Orion clouds. "As astronomers say, whenever there is a new telescope or instrument, look at Orion: always find something new and interesting!" Stanky said in a statement. While observing the Flame Nebula and its surroundings, the scientists also observed clouds reflecting the light of nearby stars and discovered a new small spherical nebula, which they called the Cow Nebula. SuperCAM will help astronomers map these star nurseries where stars are born. The flame nebula dominates the left half of the yellow rectangle in the image below. The nebula on the right is a reflection of NGC 2023, with the equestrian nebula on the top right. Scroll back and forth to see the difference in background, one captured in the infrared light using the visible and infrared astronomical telescope at the Paranal Observatory in Chile, the other visible from the Digital Sky Survey 2. Due to Orion's popularity, telescopes with many wavelengths of light passed through this part of the sky. Despite the fiery nebula's fiery appearance, the clouds are very cold and only reach a few tens of degrees below absolute zero. Absolute zero negative 273.15 C or negative 459.67 ° F.