See the tricky planet Mercury is in its ‘largest ellipse’ from the sun tonight

This aerial map shows New York City after sunset on January 7, 2022. (Image credit: Sky Safari Processor)

The flying planet Mercury, which is usually a tricky observation challenge from Earth, will be the farthest from the sun in our sky on Friday (Jan. 7).

When Mercury At a magnitude of -0.6, the planet is just 13 degrees above the horizon in New York City, making it an even more challenging destination. You may want to use Telescopes If available.

But there will be some other planets to show you the way In-The-Sky.org. As the sky begins to darken after sunset, turn to the southwest sky. If you are lucky, you should see the sloping line of the four planets Jupiter (peak), Saturn, Mercury and Venus. Mercury should be under the yellow Saturn.

Since Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun, it is a challenging destination for the naked eye. It spends more time embracing the sun in our sky, thus making it harder to find the planet at twilight. (Warning: Do not look at the sun without safety equipment. Looking at the sun can cause permanent eye damage.)

Therefore, it is convenient to have several other planets nearby to show the way. The gathering of planets in one place this month is not just a cosmic coincidence. This is because the Earth and other worlds orbit the Sun in approximately the same plane in the solar system. Eclipse.

The sun and moon fall on the eclipse, which can create some interesting gatherings of planets and the moon several times a year. Sometimes the position of the sun and the moon can also be created Solar eclipses Or Lunar eclipses.

