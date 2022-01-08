Home Science See the tricky planet Mercury is in its ‘largest ellipse’ from the sun tonight

Jan 08, 2022 0 Comments
This aerial map shows New York City after sunset on January 7, 2022. (Image credit: Sky Safari Processor)

The flying planet Mercury, which is usually a tricky observation challenge from Earth, will be the farthest from the sun in our sky on Friday (Jan. 7).

When Mercury At a magnitude of -0.6, the planet is just 13 degrees above the horizon in New York City, making it an even more challenging destination. You may want to use Telescopes If available.

