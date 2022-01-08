Home Top News Richard Branson next targets Amsterdam on London for corporate news

Jan 08, 2022 0 Comments
Richard Branson targets Amsterdam more than London for his next spec | Photo courtesy: Istak

LONDON (Agefi-Dow Jones) – British billionaire Richard Branson is said to be more in Amsterdam than London to launch his first listed investment vehicle (SPACE) in Europe, Sky News reported on Friday.

According to the chain, the founder of the Virgin Group Euronext plans to raise 200 million euros by listing a new investment vehicle in Amsterdam.

The billionaire has already used Spacs in the past, especially by merging his companies Virgin Galactic and Virgin Orbit with those listed in the United States.

Euronext claims that 49% of the specks created in Europe by 2021 will be made in its locations. For its part, the UK relaxed rules regarding Spacs last year in order to attract investors to the London Stock Exchange.

-Steve Goldstein, Marketwatch

(French edition François Schott) and: VLV

Website: https://news.sky.com/story/virgin-tycoon-branson-to-launch-first-spac-on-european-stock-exchange-12510872

Agefi-Dow Jones The Financial News

Dow Jones Newswire

January 07, 2022 09:53 ET (14:53 GMT)



