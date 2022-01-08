Party, Osaka and Nadal continue their journey in Australia

(Melbourne) Favorite Ashley Party advanced to the semifinals after beating 2020 Australian Open champion Sophia Kenny 6-3, 6-4 in Adelaide.

Party sought his usual chopped back and powerful forehand, but he won by 17 aces and 31 points off 32 first serve balls. Barty lost to Kenny in the semifinals of the Australian Open in Melbourne Park two years ago.

“I performed very well in my service plays and was very happy to be playing here again and having a little more time on the field and starting to play a little better,” the party said.

On Wednesday, the party beat Coco Coff in its last game by three innings.

“This is what you want. The 2021 Wimbledon champion is happy to come here and know that you have to be the best you can be. Obviously, looking at these last two games, there is still work to be done.”

The semifinals have a date for a party with defending champion Iga Swede. The 2020 Roland-Carros champion defeated two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

Earlier, seventh seed Elena Rybagina advanced to the semifinals, beating Shelby Rogers 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Photo by Mike Frey, France-Press Agency Rafael Nadal

Nadal, the 20-year-old Grand Slam singles champion, took another step back from playing when his opponent, Dutchman Dalாலn Griekspur, left. The day before, Nadal had won his first match in five months of playing, defeating Ricardos Bernice in straight sets.

Nadal faces Emil Russovory on Saturday for the finals. Roosevelt defeated Alex Molkan 6-2, 6-1 in the set.

In other men’s matches, Marin Cilic and Gayle Monfils won the quarterfinals in Adelaide. Cilic defeated Laszlo Dijer 6-3, 6-2 in the set and Monfils defeated Tommy Paul, n.The 6, 6-4, 6-1.

Photo by Mike Frey, France-Press Agency Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka of Japan and Simona Halep of Romania, nThe 2, qualified for the semifinals of the Summer Set 1 event in Melbourne. Osaka defeated Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-5 and Aleppo defeated Victoria Golupic 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Despite this victory, Halep was not completely satisfied.

“Nothing worked today,” Halep said during his field interview. I fought a lot and struggled to control my emotions, but she kept me in this situation and pressed me. But if you want to succeed, you must not give up. ”

In the Melbourne Summer Set 2 quarterfinals, Amanda Anisimova defeated Irina-Camelia Begu 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and Taria Kasatkina defeated Nouria Barisas Diaz 7-5, 6-1.

The Adelaide and Melbourne tournaments are two of six preparatory events taking place in Australia this week ahead of the first big match of the season at Melbourne Park starting on January 17th.