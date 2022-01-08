How to know how many people are in a place

Are you going to a place and want to make sure it is crowded? So you can find out through Google Maps.

Google Maps Has evolved over the years from the use of “simple” maps and navigation. Complete site Aimed at drivers and anyone else who wants to know any kind of information about a particular place.

One of the most recent features of joining the service is ability Find out if a place is busy, To select the best time of day to view it.

See if a place on Google Maps is busy

Google Maps Offers Two different ways Find out if a place is busy or not. The application provides the opportunity to know How many people are in a particular place, Or know If a part of the map is too busy In real time.

The way to discuss this information in each case is different. Next, let’s see what are the steps to follow depending on what you want to know:

This allows Google Maps to tell if people are “up to the top” of the subway or bus

Find out how many people are in a company

If you like Be sure to visit the restaurant, shopping mall, and amusement park Or any other company you would like to visit can not be To the peak Of the people During your visit, Google Maps offers the opportunity You know how crowded these places are Used in real time, by approximate estimate User location data We need to count the number of people in that place.

In this case, you can Know how busy the place is to see If you search on Google Map and tap its name. If you scroll down the information card of the place in question, a Look at the graphic Showing Infiltration, In real time and at the rest of the day. Also, you can Change tomorrow From the drop-down menu above, you can better plan your arrival.

Find out how busy a part of the map is

Google Maps lets you know the arrival of an establishment and at some point. If a part of the map is too busy.

Google Maps explains how Google Maps recognizes the traffic you see along the way

in this situation, The notification will appear automatically When the map is placed over the congested area, an orange indicator indicates that it is present Great credit Where you plan to visit, these lines can be seen in the image below:

If this notice does not appear, you can visit the area without fear of encountering crowd.

