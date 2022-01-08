Citigroup, the largest bank, will lay off its non-vaccinated employees after United Airlines

The US bank has told its employees that they will be fired if they are not vaccinated in the coming days. Nearly 10% of employees, 16,000 people will be affected.

Citigroup will lay off employees who have not been vaccinated by January 14. The US Bank Board informed them by email this Friday, with this clear final warning: Next Friday, if you do not get vaccinated, you will be fired immediately and without compensation. 10% of employees with a total of 16,000 employees will be affected.

The bank explains that with exceptions granted for medical or religious reasons, each situation will be examined on a case-by-case basis.

Citigroup is not the first US company to take such drastic action. The airline a few months ago United Airlines Dismissed 200 employees who refused to be vaccinated.

Possible in the United States

No needles, no work: it is completely legal in the United States. Companies have the right to vaccinate and remove the denier. They end up doing what Joe Biden failed to impose.

In September, the US President enacted legislation to make vaccination compulsory in all companies with more than 100 employees, which was blocked by a number of legal actions. The Supreme Court itself must now decide, after the first deliberations, that the judges should systematically bury this law, which would be a failure for Joe Biden, who wanted to restart the vaccination campaign: only 62% of Americans have been fully vaccinated against Govt. -19.