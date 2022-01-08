Bugatti Showroom in Manchester: CR7 at home!

Bugatti and the United Kingdom, this is a love story that will last. This will be followed by the opening of a second showroom in Manchester, Cheshire County, northwest of England. This made Manchester the second city in London to have a showroom after London. Guy Caquelin, Regional Director, Europe, notes: “Historically, the UK has been one of the main markets for Bugatti. The uniqueness of our partner network and the high standards we have set for everyone in Bugatti require us to choose the right partners if we want to grow in a country like the United Kingdom. With the Sydney Group, we were able to do this by establishing an excellent presence in Manchester.

Lounge area for the general public and rich opportunities © Bugatti

Ronaldo at home

At the Bugatti Showroom in Manchester, The public can dream up in front of the Veyron and Chiron models, The big English lucky ones will come out of sight, to sign their order form. We especially think of the Red Devils footballers (but also the citizens of Manchester City), notable among them One particular Cristiano Ronaldo already has several Bugatti models in his extraordinary personal garage..

List of Bugatti dealerships in Europe

France Paris

United Kingdom: London, Manchester

Belgium: Brussels

Pace-Pass: Leuston

Austria: Vienna

Germany: Munich, Frankfurt, D டுsseldorf, Hamburg

Switzerland: Gistot, Geneva, Zurich