“We are becoming a technology vehicle company”

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stolandis Group, addressed the media at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland in March 2017. ARND WIEGMANN / REUTERS

Arriving at the World High Tech Show at CES in Las Vegas on Wednesday, January 5th, he had the opportunity to announce the grand partnership of Stolandis General Manager Carlos Tavares (a group born a year ago from the merger between PSA and Fiat-Chrysler). Amazon. He presented The world Interview on his company’s technical breakthrough.

You are not at the Munich Motor Show in September 2021, on the other hand, you are at CES in Las Vegas. Why?

In the development of companies like ours, we can clearly see that the technological dimension is now paramount. The evolution of regulations, the evolution of applications means that if we do not put technology first in our priorities, we are marginalized. Stellandis’ presence at CES was very clear, very visible, and maintained despite the abandonment of some of our competitors. This reflects the fact that we are becoming a technology automotive company, which means putting technology first in its priorities. This is an option expressed by our own staff of 35-45 generations, who tell us that we need to move this high technology quickly and hard.

What does the partnership with Amazon do for you?

These are actually four alliances. With data storage and processing, we first purchase quality cloud service. Later, as part of a joint venture with Taiwanese Foxconn [baptisée Mobile Drive], Aims to create a quality leap for “infotainment” [information, communication et divertissement à bord] Brands of Stellandis, we use Amazon for the operating system area. Third element: We have decided to create a software university – a company that employs 30,000 engineers. We train 1,000 people a year there; Traditional engineers in our field, on a voluntary basis, will become IT professionals who have followed a very specialized course. Amazon will help train them.

Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers PSA and Fiat Chrysler Why Stellantis Invented

The encouraging thing is that there are now absolutely amazing applications from technology companies that want to join Stellandis. I believe that Stellandis has imposed the idea that this is a business and that if you come from technology companies you will not be oppressed by the bureaucracy and can express your full potential.

Finally, we sell electric promster vans to Amazon. [version américaine du plus gros véhicule utilitaire de Stellantis en Europe], Activities for urban distribution will be developed with them. This will allow us to improve our overall usage offer. I’m not interested in selling a bunch of vans to Amazon, but it does sharpen our offer. However, we are currently in the top 2 places in the world in sales of commercial vehicles [Ford]. And our ambition is to transcend it.

You should read 58.08% of this article. The rest is for subscribers only.