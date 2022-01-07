Exclusive. Police fired “dozens of times” in Ponderier: several arrests

The generally quiet area near Ponderlier, near the fire station, suddenly turned into an open-air shooting station at 7:30 pm on Thursday night … the greatest violent scene worthy of an American film, this is our information. A brief chase would have erupted between a powerful German car and a police patrol. It was then that they tried to return to a dead end, and the fugitives would have sued the police, who would have collided head-on with their vehicle. Fearing for their lives, the police, determined to protect the situation, opened fire “dozens of times”. Eastern Republican Party.

Use of submachine guns Everything actually started in Switzerland, just before 7pm. A car was stolen in Neuchâtel by several armed and masked men. “After about ten minutes, an emergency police team found the suspicious car and wanted to check it out,” says Yves Cellier, adapting to the situation. Trying to escape, the driver of the fleeing car “severely assaulted the staff. Police then used their weapons, especially their submachine guns, in the direction of the offenders’ vehicle, ”the DDSP said. According to the first elements, only the police opened fire, although their attackers were also armed.