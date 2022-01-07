77 new species in icy Antarctica ... How did scientists discover them? | Marine life of 77 species hidden under Antarctica discovered by the Scientists

These creatures have another surprise – the sea creatures that usually live beneath the glaciers are usually carnivores or carnivores that eat each other. But in this area, at least 3 to 9 kilometers away from the sunlit sea, scientists have discovered a variety of algae! Scientists say that if algae-eating animals thrive here, the stream containing algae will come from somewhere, and that this research has opened a new door in understanding the ocean currents of Antarctica.
“Carbon dating of the bodies of dead animals in this area has revealed that their average age was 5,800, so many animals have thrived in this area for almost five thousand years,” said the scientist who participated in the study.
A total of 77 species are now listed on the Antarctic Biodiversity List, including the cryozoan algae and cerpulite worms. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.