Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office with The Matrix Resurrection, which sends people into the rabbit hole of her past work. However, fans may want to watch the Cloud Atlas drama, released in 2013, the infamous but ambitious failure before leaving Netflix on January 31st. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant and Hugo Weaving, the Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, showing how souls travel through different eras, the action history of grace and the ripple effect on the universe.

Directed by Vachowski, his sister Lily Vachowski and Tom Twicker, the Cloud Atlas is an adaptation of the award-winning novel by David Mitchell. However, that compliment was not fully translated into the film. It received rave reviews, reached 66% of reviews and viewership at Rotten Tomatoes, and grossed $ 27 million at the US box office. Despite his global gross of $ 130 million, he is still seen as a failure for communication with the American people.

One strange thing about the Cloud Atlas is that the actors play different roles during the film, as different storylines often occur at different times. According to Hanks, this may present some unique challenges during filming. “Yes, it was awesome. We always know who we are playing against the next day, ”he told Collider. “We were studying the callsheet so we knew where we were and how long it was going to take. Sometimes you make movies starring the same guy, but you’re going to six films in different places. You’ll get some in Iceland, some in the Sahara Desert, and some in LA. You get in, but it was either square or cube. “

“It was like an algorithm because the focus and performance of each character was completely different,” he continued. “They all needed different energies and different vibrations, you took them with you all day, and they all felt different because the clothes and makeup changed the way you stood or sat or tried. To sleep on occasion. It was like a huge” job “was done for us. All you have to do is pretend it’s going to happen for the first time.