Tennis. Why did the Djokovic affair burn Australia?

For 48 hours, Australia has been living the rhythm of the “Djokovic affair.” The announcement that the Serbian tennis player was granted a medical exemption for the Melbourne Open (January 17-30), who was later detained for hours at the airport and had his visa revoked by authorities, sparked controversy on the Pacific island. Country. However, his expulsion from Australia did not move the local population.

There were press and public comments against the arrival of the nine-time Serbian champion at the Open of Australia. Within hours, he had become the world’s No. 1 “Persona I Grota” in the land of the Kangaroos. His refusal to be vaccinated against Covit-19 and his acquisition of a privilege from the host state of Victoria and the Australian Tennis Federation have also raised the population.

Strict restrictions for two years

I have to say that the Australians had to endure the longest imprisonment in the world. The country’s government has long relied on the “zero-govt” strategy and has not hesitated for long to restrain its comrades in the slightest shock of the epidemic. A strategy has been undermined by the advent of the Delta and Omigron variants. The state of Victoria, hosting the Australian Open, has reported more than 21,000 cases in the past 24 hours.

In October, academic and former Australian commissioner Tim Southampton announced that “some countries have taken a tough stance on managing Covid disease in Australia.” In all, Melbourne spent 262 days in prison, a world record. The Australian Open 2021 was held under very strict conditions, with isolation imposed on all players in contact once they arrived in the country. The public was very low because of the health disorder.

The vaccine has arrived, and 91.5% of vaccinated people (16 years and older) are sensitive to those who have not received their injections. “Some people are not even an exception to see sick family members living in another state, he has the right to enter the country,” one resident protested. Inside Team.

A feeling is shared mainly in the country, up to the medical community. Stephen Burns, the country’s most famous physician, was outraged by the arrival of Novak Djokovic to defend his title. “I do not care if he is a good tennis player. If he refuses to be vaccinated, he should not be allowed inside. If this exemption is true, it sends a sad message to the millions of people in Australia who are trying to reduce the risk of Covit-19 for themselves and others, ”he tweeted.