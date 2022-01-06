Serbia accuses Australia of “bad treatment” over visa cancellation for Djokovic

Melbourne (AFP) – Novak Djokovic is believed to have played a difficult role in obtaining a medical exemption to attend the Australian Open, but his visa to world No. 1 was canceled at Melbourne Airport due to a lack of documentation to enter the Australian Open. .

Djokovic’s “Down Under” trip turned out to be an incredible story and sparked a diplomatic incident, with Serbian President Alexander Vuிக்i accusing tennis champions Australia of “mismanagement”. ‘The state of Victoria is the capital of Melbourne

Djokovic was smiling to announce his departure for Melbourne on his Instagram account on Tuesday. But the Serbian champion who opposed the compulsory vaccine, whose vaccine status was unknown, was finally disappointed.

His visa was revoked, explaining that Australian Customs “did not provide Mr. Djokovic with the correct information to enter Australia” and that “foreign nationals who do not have a valid visa or whose visa is revoked will be detained and deported from Australia.” .

The fate of “Joko” has worsened on the Serbian side. Its chairman, Alexander Vui, wrote on Instagram that he had spoken to the world’s No. 1 person by phone and wrote on Instagram that “all Serbia (Djokovic) was with him” and that “the authorities are taking all necessary steps to ensure that he is not mistreated.” The best player will be stopped soon with the World Tennis Championships. ”

On January 6, 2022, a supporter waved the Serbian flag at the Melbourne airport where Novak Djokovic was stranded. William West AFP

Earlier on Wednesday, Djokovic’s father told media outlet Sputnik Serbia that his son had been “detained for five hours” at the airport.

Strzjan Djokovic was asked to assign a hero’s welcome when he returned to his son. “Our pride, our Novak returns … we must welcome him as he deserves!” He posted on Instagram.

“On the first flight”

According to Australian newspapers, the nine-time winner of the Australian Open would not have completed the proper form to apply for a visa, and the visa waiver he requested would not have been approved.

The Federal Customs Service contacted the state government of Victoria, when the Djokovic camp noticed its error, the daily newspaper The Age explained.

But Victorian Secretary of State Jala Pulport said the request was rejected.

Several media outlets, including The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald, promise that Djokovic’s lawyers will try to change the decision.

Serbian Novak Djokovic with his trophy after winning the 2021 Australian Open in Melbourne on February 21, 2021 Patrick Hamilton AFP / Archives

Djokovic has been quiet about the vaccine status since he announced his medical exemption from participating in the Australian Open (January 17-30).

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has insisted that Djokovic will not be “treated differently from others and will return home on the first flight” if the evidence to support the waiver is “insufficient”.

“Not for vaccines”

Craig Tyley, president of Tennis Australia and director of this year’s first Grand Slam, however, said that under the supervision of Australian authorities and the government, the World No. 1 was not given any priority in obtaining exemptions. Of Victoria.

He revealed that out of the expected 3,000 in Australia, a total of 26 players or their staff have requested a waiver, but only a few of them have received it. Mr. According to Daily, the two commissions responsible for reviewing exemption claims do so without knowing the identity of the applicants.

Novak Djokovic, who has already won 20 Grand Slams, including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, set the record by winning his 21st title in Melbourne. The Australian Open, which starts on January 17, is his favorite competition: it was in Melbourne that the Serbian won his first Grand Slam (2008), and no player has won it (nine wins).

Due to the players’ obligation to be vaccinated against Covit-19 to enter Australia, “Knoll” had been skeptical for months of participating in this year’s first Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic against Daniel Medvedev of Russia during the 2021 Australian Open final in Melbourne on February 21, 2021 Paul Crack AFP / Archives

World number one in April 2020. 1 spoke out against compulsory vaccination, which was then considered to allow matches to resume. “Personally, I’m not vaccinated. I do not want anyone traveling to force me to be vaccinated,” he said at the time.

He finally announced on Tuesday that he had received a medical exemption allowing him to travel to Australia. The country’s regulations provide for this type of exemption in five specific cases (in the previous six months he suffered from covid disease, serious medical discrepancies …) but have refused to say whether this applies to Djokovic, insisting on medical confidentiality.

The decision caused a stir in Australia, where measures to combat Covid 19 have been particularly tough since the outbreak began.

