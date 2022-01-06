FIGAROVOX / TRIBUNE – It’s the Latin American language, the most responsive politico gauche on account of its responsiveness. The professor Jean-Christophe Gallien analyzes nouveaux enjeux gopolitiques which constitute bouleversement electoral.

Jean-Christophe Gallien is a politician and communicator, co-ordinator of the University of Sorbonne in Paris, President of JCGA and a member of the Society of European Affairs Professionals.

Un vent inito victoires des gauches souffle on l’Amrique Latin. Lancé bien avant les ravages de la creise sanitaire, the movement electoral traverse continent du nord au sud. Au Mexique, puis en Bolivie, au Prou, et fin 2021 Honduras et au Chili… les presidentes passent de droit à gauche. The phonomine political politeness will take place at 2 grands, Colombie in mai and suruoutout au Brazil, gont economics and geopolitics, in the finale of 2022.

The novels’ major highlights are the revival of sociable pile-mail services public access, a sociable sociable universalization and a vicarious redistribution of riches. The contexte decompression court complex and mime hostile pour des dirigeants douss sàs f fes croés duneneu réalité economic désatreuse, budgets animicu ,s, au crédit, details abyssales, inflation galopantnte and d oppositionne opposition territories aggressive. These citoyens serve vite des adsaires si prosemos ne sont pas tenues.

Alors que su de moitié des Sud-Américains travaillent dans sectur informal, la plupart des pays subissent un image image. Millions of people avaient cru acceder in the class of 2000 have passed away.

Àlire aussiReprise éééiqueiqueique insisisantee en en ééqueque lat lat pour pour ééééé les les les les is emplois per per

Scandals of corruption àrpétition, enrichissements des élites, services publics education & de santé partout abandonnés, infrastructures au délbroment gulanralis… la défiance populaire est tot envers world publications quels quels. Une large part of the electors your gauche parce que cest l’posposition du moment.

The most successful winner of the event is Andrew Manuel López Obrador quoting the sequel’s Mexican in juillet 2018. In 2019, he will make his tour of Guatemala and the Panama de Choicesir major center-gauche. In Argentine, the mime annes, the pioneers, eux-mime chassis to cause case economics and de corruption, rewinden a possible Alberto Fernandez qui promet lui aussi revol sociale. In 2020, in Bolivia, the socialist Luis Arce Gagne became the revivalist revisitor of acquis et in the program la star »dichue Evo Morales. Toujours in 2020, this fois au Prou, an inconvenience, Pedro Castillo, instituteur provincial deviant president in dominant favor favor droite Keiko Fujimori. The campaign populiste contrive the elites of valoris and pro pre expiration de vie lamine per leors abandons. Hon’ble Hon’ble President of the House of Commons Manuel Zelaya, Xiomara Castro, candidate of the gauche, in the case of corruption and the narcotrafic, which has a large selection of incidents. Finnvembre, au Chili la gauche simpose encore. Gabriel Boric, ex-leader entertaining des Movements of 2011, deviant Prosident face à a candidat d’extrême droite en promettant notamu dauaugmenter les impôs des riches.

Jamais in his history, a telle proportion of majorities gauche, largely populist and plutôt anti-amicains coveted the l’Ariac Latin. Jean-Christophe Gallien

Souls l’Uruguay, l’aquurur and Salvador ont résisté au souffle du mais jamais dans his histoire, a telle proportion de majorités gauche, tr larges largely populists and plutôt anti américains n’avait co-rule Latin.

This is the first time in Colombie and Brazil that Guerrero is the electorate or sender. In Colombia da board, in my prochain, for an election incident he hastily risked one of his political powers to dominate the FARC with the Conflict. Dijà candidat battu in 2018, Gustavo Petro, ancien gurillero, maire de gauche de Bogota entre 2012 and 2015 is the most deserving sondages devant in Presidential Sortant Ivan Duque.

Pauvreté galopante, d sanbicle sanitaire, polarization societale, chaos economics… la société brisilienne est en creise voire en affrontement. Jean-Christophe Gallien

But in Brazil, he’s the Continental and over 220 million dhabitants, who are joule a battalion electoral, probables violently, the central force is the Latin Latin, for the USA and large size for Rééquilibrage dune new novel mondialization. Jair Bolsonaro, the president’s sortant d’extrême droite, is one of the outsiders in the course of pre-selection. Pauvreté galopante, d sanbicle sanitaire, polarization societale, chaos economics… la société brisilienne est en creise voire en affrontement.

C’est l’ex-prisident, l’icine Lula, tout just libreré son incarcration, which assembled rassembler tr forcess au-delà des forces de gauche et que s placendages placent large en position victioire pour ce scrutin program fin octobre prochain.

Une russie trop lontaine, and surtout concentrate on l’Afrique and the Moyen Orient, the best Chinese wine quotient of the greatest bouleverse translation in the chassis-gardée, in the Domination of USA. Mobilisés l lenjeu economically, nouveaux dirigeants appareissent troes ouverts globale chinoise de prs et dininvestisements in infrastructures et peete-mime pour collaborative technologies voire in your quote. This is one of the most popular dopfi policy, this file’s proximity to all -ts-Unis’s high-powered most àcore leà mentment sur sur sur sur sur sur sur sur sur sur sur suràààààubaubaààààààààà Couba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.