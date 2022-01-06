The dwarf planet Cetna was discovered in 2003. The object has a diameter of 965 – 1060 km. It is more difficult to determine more accurately because of the greater distance to the planet. Cetna has a very long orbit and flies very close to the Sun (perihelion) at a distance of 76.19 astronomical units. At the farthest point of its orbit (Abelian), the dwarf planet moves about 937 astronomical units from the star. The year of Setna is 11,390 Earth years.

That’s important! Perihelion is the closest point of orbit to the Sun. Abelian is the point at the farthest point of the orbit from the Sun. Astronomical unit – The unit of distance equivalent to the average distance from Earth to the Sun, about 149.6 million kilometers or 8.3 light seconds.

Comparison of Chetna’s orbit with Pluto and Neptune orbits / Photo Wikipedia

Aircraft automatic engine to Chetna

To understand how far the sun is from Setna, you have to compare something. Neptune, the most distant planet in the Solar System, and Pluto, the well-known dwarf planet, are right here.

Neptune moves 30.33 astronomical units from the Sun at Abelion, the farthest point of its orbit. This equates to approximately 4 billion 537 million 303 thousand kilometers.

Abelian Pluto is 49.3 astronomical units away from the Sun. It is approximately 7 billion 375 million 175 thousand kilometers.

Cetna in Perihelion approaches our light at 76.19. This equates to approximately 11 billion 397 million 861 thousand kilometers.

At Abelion, Setnu “brings” 937 astronomical units from the Sun – over 140 billion kilometers.

This tiny dwarf planet will reach Perihelion in 2076, so, according to some experts, there will be convenient moments to begin exploration before that – Automated Planetary Stations (AMS). The first such “release window” will take place in 2029, the next – in 2034.

Being so far away it would not be possible without the gravitational maneuver near other planets. Fortunately, mankind has considerable experience in “stealing energy” from other cosmic bodies. Many vehicles routinely perform such maneuvers to reduce proper acceleration or speed without the use of valuable fuel.

Interesting! The two Voyager spacecraft performed several alternative gravitational maneuvers near the giant planets. This gave them an acceleration ( As January 5, 2022) Astronomical units 155 and 129 move from the Sun. The devices have been traveling for over 44 years.

According to some estimates, the launch of the study in 2029 will require gravitational maneuvers near Venus, Earth and Jupiter. This will lead AMS to Sedna in 20 years of air travel. A 30-year flight path is also possible, which is ideal because the ship will have lower flight speeds compared to the dwarf planet.

By the way, it was understood that the spacecraft could not orbit the Cetna because the comparative speed would be 13.7 kilometers per second. Reducing speeds of about 0.5 kilometers per second (less than Chetna’s second space speed) requires more fuel, which probably can’t be picked up on board. So, like Pluto in 2015, 20-30 years of flight will end with a brief study of Sedna’s flight path.