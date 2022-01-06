HyperX releases new wireless gaming headphones at CES 2022, longer battery life

HyperX brings a new line of wireless gaming products to CES, Cloud Alpha wireless earbuds last longer.

HyperX Part of the sports field HP Inc. And being a brand leader has been announced as the launch of a new product in the line of gaming and e-sports gaming accessories. Awarded for its commitment to supporting the demands of wireless gaming at CES 2022. This is the latest product Includes Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset. Battery life up to 300 Hrs1 Clutch ™ Wireless Game Controller And Pulsefire Hust Wireless Gaming Mouse Alloy Origins ™ 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Red Mechanical Switches in addition to wireless devices was also introduced. And Aqua, Cloud II gaming headset. New white and pink tones as well as cloud core headset. DTS® Headphones: With X® sound system

HyperX Introduces Wireless Gaming Headphones at CES2022

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset

These headphones come with the longest lasting battery in the series.Gaming headphonesWireless 2, 300 hours of battery life on a single charge1. This headset creates a high-speed audio experience with DTS® Headphones: X®3 Audio. Use the newly developed and specially designed dual chamber technology. It has a 50mm drive, which is designed to be thinner and lighter. Still with sound and the performance of a traditional wired headset. This is convenient when cloud alpha wireless gaming headphones are in use. Distinctive style with soft and flexible fake skin. Including ultra-soft memory foam as well as durable and durable aluminum frame. The headset has a microphone. Onboard Audio Control Buttons on removable noise cancellation LED indicator lights and ear cups.

HyperX Clutch Wireless Game Controller

The clutch wireless controller is ready to provide a familiar controller system for better control of mobile gaming. It supports wireless connectivity for Android mobile devices via Bluetooth 4.2 or 2.4GHz wireless receiver to enhance gaming performance with smooth and comfortable skin. It also comes with a USB-C to USB-A cable, which can be wired to a computer during the game. This allows users to take advantage of cloud gaming. The clutch wireless controller comes with a mobile phone clip complete with multiple devices. It can be removed and adjusted It can be extended from 41mm to 86mm and comes with a built-in rechargeable battery. It offers 19 hours of battery life from a single charge.4

Pulsefire Hust Wireless Gaming Mouse

Wireless mouse Pulsefire shaft Use honeycomb style design. Ultra lightweight for faster movement and better ventilation than ever before. Equipped with wireless technology for gaming with low latency wireless connection. Sends signals at 2.4GHz for reliable connection. And 100 hours of battery life on a single charge.5 Pulsefire Haste Wireless Mouse has 6 programmable buttons with internal memory. It also uses TTC Golden dustproof microswitches that can handle 80 million clicks.

In addition, the mouse has a dust-proof feature. And is waterproof to IP55. Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with mouse skates made from pure quality PTFE. Low friction for effortless movement. There are grips on both sides of the mouse. Left and right mouse buttons and spare PTFE skates are also included. Mouse is customizable with NGENUITY software and allows users to customize DPI, RGB lights and button functions. And can register macros

Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Alloy Origins 65 has a 65% form factor with direction keys, delete keys, page up and page down keys for maximum productivity. It can be used to move the mouse cursor with features for use in desktop environment. The keyboard has built-in mechanical switches for performance. Long service life and can support up to 80 million lifetime clicks per switch. Keyboard keys feature RGB lights with a design that further enhances the brightness of the LED lights. With a wide range of light effects and the ability to adjust the brightness of up to 5 levels, the Alloy Origins 65 keyboard uses premium dual-shot PBT keychains with sub-key functionality. In addition to long-term use, NGENUITY software allows users to customize the lighting.6 Supports game mode and macro layout Supports up to 3 profiles stored in internal memory. Available with linear red switches and tactile Aqua switches.7

HyperX Cloud II gaming headset

Cloud II It comes with an excellent audio control unit that delivers virtual 7.1 surround sound.8 And the highlight is the memory foam. With unique premium synthetic leather and durable aluminum frame for durable use, stability and maximum convenience for seamless gaming. The audio control unit supports virtual 7.1-way surround sound with independent sound and microphone controls. Cameras can easily enable or disable virtual 7.1 surround sound at the press of a button. This headset uses specially tuned 53mm drivers. It creates rich and powerful sound with clarity and precision Cloud II Supports compatibility with multiple devices.9 And comes with a detachable noise-canceling microphone that delivers sound quality and clear game sound while minimizing ambient noise, designed with the new Cloud II pink combination. And the comfortable white and unique sound perfectly

Cloud Core Gaming Headset

Cloud Core Gaming Headset, DTS® Headphone: Designed for the in-game audio experience with X® Audio.3 Providing precise 3D sound, the cloud core uses a durable aluminum frame and adjustable headband. It also uses the signature HyperX Memory Foam to be durable. And soft fake skin for convenience. This is the unique feature of the product. The headset comes with a flexible noise-canceling microphone. And can be removed which is certified by Discord and Teamspeak.