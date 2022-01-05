UN The Security Council discussed the situation near the border with Ukraine

In the Security Council United Nations He said they were ready for any event around Ukraine. The UN is keeping a close eye on what is happening.

about this Said Norway’s Permanent Representative to the UN Mona Jul at a conference on January 4.

“It simply came to our notice then. But I assure you that we are ready for any situation that may arise and that we are closely monitoring what is happening. – In January, the UN. Said a representative of the head of state.

According to him, in 2014 the Security Council was very active. If the armed conflict erupts again, the UN However, the organization hopes that armed conflicts will still be avoided.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and nine delegates from Bulgaria (Bulgaria, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic and Estonia) discussed the situation. Formed around the borders of Ukraine And NATO issues.

On December 30, Alexei Danilov, chairman of the National Security and Security Council of Ukraine, announced that he would not visit the Ukrainian border in Rada. Prerequisites for expansion on the Russian side. The situation is monitored daily.

