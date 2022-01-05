Home Top News Prodways receives orders for 4 machines in Australia

Jan 05, 2022 0 Comments
(AOF) – Prodways Group, an expert in industrial 3D printing, has announced that it has received multiple orders for a total of 4 machines for the leading Australian player in transparent orthodontic aligners. The latter has confirmed the choice of Movinglight technology to match its first production plant with Movinglight LT20 printers. Once installed and after the ramp-up phase, these first 4 engines must use more than 5 tons of Broadway products annually.

© AOF

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

