Prodways receives orders for 4 machines in Australia

(AOF) – Prodways Group, an expert in industrial 3D printing, has announced that it has received multiple orders for a total of 4 machines for the leading Australian player in transparent orthodontic aligners. The latter has confirmed the choice of Movinglight technology to match its first production plant with Movinglight LT20 printers. Once installed and after the ramp-up phase, these first 4 engines must use more than 5 tons of Broadway products annually.

