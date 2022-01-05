James Webb Space Telescope – NASA a …

NASA has completed the first major mission of the James Web Space Telescope, launched on December 25, to extend its panels to the size of a tennis court.





All five panels were fixed on Tuesday, one and a half days later, half of the time initially allotted.

The 7-ton JWST is too large to be folded to launch its sunscreen and windshield. The shield measures 21 meters x 14 meters. The glasses are set to be released this weekend.

NASA Description

The James Webb Space Telescope was launched on an Ariane 5 rocket from the European space station Gauro in French Guiana.

JWST is a joint venture between NASA and the European and Canadian space agencies. Groups have been working on this project for more than two decades.

He is the heir apparent to the $ 10 billion Hubble telescope. Launched in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope provided scientists with spectacular images of the universe, and although it underwent numerous repairs, it continued to function and proved to be very efficient.

The James Webb Telescope is considered rigid, built to withstand strong shocks and noises. It is 100 times more powerful than the Hubble.

It is designed to make in-depth observations of the universe of its predecessor. His goal is to observe the first stars to appear in the universe.

With his help, scientists hope to be able to study the atmospheres of distant planets, in the hope that they will be able to detect signs of life. JWST is 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

“Thousands of engineers and hundreds of scientists have worked with 300 universities, institutes and organizations in 29 US states and 14 countries to make the heat a reality,” NASA said.

The next generation space telescope was named James Webb in 2002. James Edwin Webb (1906-1992) was US government official and deputy secretary of state from 1949 to 1952. He was NASA’s second executive. 1961 and 1968 First manned missions through the Mercury and Gemini programs.

JWST still has more than half to achieve its goal.

The article above is for your personal information only. If you would like a contract to republish our articles on behalf of a media company or organization, please email us [email protected].