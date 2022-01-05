EU meteorite explodes: 30 ton dynamite-like shock wave

Millennium Digital

Can you imagine a meteorite exploding on Earth? It happened on December 1 in Washington County, USA. Creates with it Shock wave equivalent to 30 tons of dynamite, according to NASA Meteor Watch.

Only through her The official Facebook page of NASA Meteor Watch This moment of giving too much to talk about emerged there.

According to NASA, andThe meteorite traveled at a speed of about 45,000 miles per hour. In addition, it was 100 times brighter than the full moon.

The event occurred at about 11:20 a.m. when the active geospatial satellite GOES-R observed. “Strong meteor signal”, they consider when the roar appeared. But despite that, According to RT Medium, the area could not be seen with the naked eye because it was cloudy.

In addition, the same media pointed out that it is not enough, the meteorite is estimated to be one meter in diameter and approximately half a ton in mass.

“If it had not been for the clouds, the fireball would have been easily visible during the day,” it said.

In this regard, the US National Weather Service (NWS) has indicated that “the meteorite may have exploded at some level from the ground.”

