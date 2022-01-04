Viral photo of Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner for the New Year!

Although he could not celebrate New Year’s Day due to the schedule of the suns, Devin Booker was able to enjoy almost the entire weekend with Kendall Jenner for the New Year. Before internet users could start a crazy rumor about the couple, he revealed the details on his Instagram account!

He was not entitled to the celebrations on December 31st as he was already busy on Christmas Day. Devin Booker and the Suns, who competed against the Warriors for Christmas, traveled to Boston to face the Celtics there on New Year’s Eve. Two meetings with his team failed, but that did not stop him from having a pleasant holiday.

On the 25th, the D-Book was able to find joy and pride Viral record of his famous friend Kendall Jenner, Released for the occasion. After a short week, he was entitled to a day off for the New Year, which he apparently did not want to spend leaving his girlfriend. So as he showed on his Instagram account he joined her in a beautiful setting!

I spent the New Year near a flame

Not far from the paparazzi in Los Angeles, they have chosen Booker and Kendall as their regular meeting place to relax and spend a beautiful evening in this wonderful Belvedere lost in nature. The ideal place to get 2022 off to a good start and to implement other large-scale projects. Some internet users have rated that Phoenix has a little idea behind the back of the head.

Engaged to Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner?

According to some Booker fans, the latter would have brought his girlfriend to this dream place … to propose to her! Following the appearance of another photo on their weekend, a rumor was spread by the model this time, where she is seen with a beautiful ring on her finger!

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker on New Year’s Day pic.twitter.com/wuxxJQcSqD – Zen (_xmarissabee) January 2, 2022

So, since Sunday evening, the Hornets’ ground win has not been the first good news of the year for the Dual All-Star!

Would Devin Booker have dared to marry Kendall Jenner on a romantic New Year’s holiday? To find out, we have to wait for one of the two celebrities to formalize!