Positive for Covid-19, Richard Gasquet was held in solitary confinement in Australia

The Frenchman will play in the first round of the ATP tournament on Monday. This positive test reduces his preparation for the Australian Open, which starts in mid-January.

The complex start of the year for Richard Casket. The 87th Frenchman in the world announced on social media that he had tested positive for Covit-19 in Melbourne (Australia) and was isolated on Monday, January 3rd. He was to compete in the ATP 250 in the Australian megalopolis. Richard Gasquet faced Ilya Ivashka of Belarus (No. 6) in the first round.

The 35-year-old Pietrois was hit for the first time last spring. Problems caused him to drop out of the Monte Carlo match in April 2021, a match that marked his return to the clay.

Although his seven-day isolation period ends just before the start of the Australian Open (January 17-30), Richard Casket has drastically reduced his preparation for the tournament. This blow is difficult for the French players who abandoned the previous edition of the Australian Slam due to a leg injury.

