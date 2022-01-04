Omar Sai, Marion Cotillard and Tahar Rahim are among the 2022 Golden Globes nominees.

A trophy from the Golden Globes – Robin Peck – AFP

France will be well represented at the next Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the jury that awards the best cinema and television each year, released its list of nominees for its 2022 edition this Monday. Three French names appear: Marion Cotillard, D ‘Umar Sai And Tahar Rahim.

“She was first nominated for her role in the Best Actress category in a film (comedy or music). Annette By Leos Carax. Competes with Jennifer Lawrence poured Do not look up And Emma Stone Kurulla, Especially.

Thanks to Omar Sai for playing the candidate for Best Actor in a Drama Series Lupine, The French Netflix series that won overseas. He will compete for the trophy with Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox Next, Billy Porter of Pose And Lee Jung-j of the event Squid game. Finally, Tahar Rahim could win the Best Actor award in the mini-series for the British series Snake, Available on Netflix. The actor was already nominated for his role in the Best Actor category in a drama film last year Was convicted.

The Golden Globes, one of the most prestigious awards in American entertainment two years ago, have tarnished their reputation with heated controversy. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a panel of about 90 journalists comprising arbitrators, has been at the center of the turmoil since last February when it was revealed that the media had not been taken into account. It has no black member. That has caused controversy Actress Scarlett Johansson has called for a boycott The NBC channel decided to broadcast the festival every year Stay away from 2022 vintage. This is the arbitral tribunal He was also accused of corruption. The Golden Globes announced the rule changes last June in an effort to put out the fire. Here is a list of nominees for the 79th edition, which will take place on January 9:

Best Drama Movie

Belfast, De Kenneth Frank

Koda, By Cyan Header

Hill, By Denise Villenov

Williams method, Renault Marcus Green

The power of the dog, Jane Campion

Best Actress in a Drama Movie

Inside Jessica Chastain In the view of Tommy Fay

Inside Olivia Coleman Lost daughter

Nicole Kidman Being Ricardos

Inside Lady Gaga Gucci’s house

Kristen Stewart inside Spencer

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Inside Maharshala Ali Swan song

Javier Barthem Being Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch Dance The power of the dog

Will Smith Dance Williams method

Denzel Washington Macbeth

Best Movies (Comedy or Music)

Cyrano, De Joe Wright

Do not look up, D Adam McKay

Licorice pizzaBy Paul Thomas Anderson

Tick, tick … boom!Written by Lynn-Manuel Miranda

Western story, De Steven Spielberg

Best Actress in Comedy or Music

Inside Marion Cotillard Annette

Alana Heim Licorice pizza

Jennifer Lawrence Dance Do not look up

Emma Stone inside Kurulla

Rachel Jeckler Western story

Best actor in music or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, in Do not look up

Inside Andrew Garfield Tick, tick … boom!

Cooper Hoffman inside Licorice pizza

Anthony Ramos inside Where are we from

Best animated film

Charm

Run away, By Jonas Bohr Rasmussen

Luke, D’Enrico Cazarosa

My Afghan family, By Michela Pavladova

Raya and the last dragon

Excellent film in a language other than English

Box n ° 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)

Drive my car (Japan

The hand of God (Italy)

A hero (Iran)

Parallel mothers (Spain)

