Omar Sai, Marion Cotillard and Tahar Rahim are among the 2022 Golden Globes nominees.

France will be well represented at the next Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the jury that awards the best cinema and television each year, released its list of nominees for its 2022 edition this Monday. Three French names appear: Marion Cotillard, D ‘Umar Sai And Tahar Rahim.
“She was first nominated for her role in the Best Actress category in a film (comedy or music). Annette By Leos Carax. Competes with Jennifer Lawrence poured Do not look up And Emma Stone Kurulla, Especially.
Thanks to Omar Sai for playing the candidate for Best Actor in a Drama Series Lupine, The French Netflix series that won overseas. He will compete for the trophy with Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox Next, Billy Porter of Pose And Lee Jung-j of the event Squid game. Finally, Tahar Rahim could win the Best Actor award in the mini-series for the British series Snake, Available on Netflix. The actor was already nominated for his role in the Best Actor category in a drama film last year Was convicted.
The Golden Globes, one of the most prestigious awards in American entertainment two years ago, have tarnished their reputation with heated controversy. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a panel of about 90 journalists comprising arbitrators, has been at the center of the turmoil since last February when it was revealed that the media had not been taken into account. It has no black member. That has caused controversy Actress Scarlett Johansson has called for a boycott The NBC channel decided to broadcast the festival every year Stay away from 2022 vintage. This is the arbitral tribunal He was also accused of corruption. The Golden Globes announced the rule changes last June in an effort to put out the fire. Here is a list of nominees for the 79th edition, which will take place on January 9:
Best Drama Movie
Belfast, De Kenneth Frank
Koda, By Cyan Header
Hill, By Denise Villenov
Williams method, Renault Marcus Green
The power of the dog, Jane Campion
Best Actress in a Drama Movie
Inside Jessica Chastain In the view of Tommy Fay
Inside Olivia Coleman Lost daughter
Nicole Kidman Being Ricardos
Inside Lady Gaga Gucci’s house
Kristen Stewart inside Spencer
Best Actor in a Drama Movie
Inside Maharshala Ali Swan song
Javier Barthem Being Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch Dance The power of the dog
Will Smith Dance Williams method
Denzel Washington Macbeth
Best Movies (Comedy or Music)
Cyrano, De Joe Wright
Do not look up, D Adam McKay
Licorice pizzaBy Paul Thomas Anderson
Tick, tick … boom!Written by Lynn-Manuel Miranda
Western story, De Steven Spielberg
Best Actress in Comedy or Music
Inside Marion Cotillard Annette
Alana Heim Licorice pizza
Jennifer Lawrence Dance Do not look up
Emma Stone inside Kurulla
Rachel Jeckler Western story
Best actor in music or comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, in Do not look up
Inside Andrew Garfield Tick, tick … boom!
Cooper Hoffman inside Licorice pizza
Anthony Ramos inside Where are we from
Best animated film
Charm
Run away, By Jonas Bohr Rasmussen
Luke, D’Enrico Cazarosa
My Afghan family, By Michela Pavladova
Raya and the last dragon
Excellent film in a language other than English
Box n ° 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)
Drive my car (Japan
The hand of God (Italy)
A hero (Iran)
Parallel mothers (Spain)