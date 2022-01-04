Keanu Reeves donates 70% of her “Matrix” proceeds to cancer research

Keanu Reeves donates 70% of her earnings to cancer research through the film “The Matrix”.

There is no denying that Keenu Reeves is one of the most humble and generous people in the world of cinema. The Canadian-American actor donated a large portion of his proceeds to the film “The Matrix”. The 57-year-old Neo actor is said to have grossed $ 10 million before the film’s release in 1999, before which the film grossed an additional $ 35 million when it became a box office blockbuster. According to Lot Bible , Keanu Reeves has donated 70% or $ 31.5 million of that amount to cancer research.

At the time of the donation, Keanu Reeves’ sister had been battling the disease for eight years. Kim was diagnosed with leukemia in 1991 and was treated for a decade before finally recovering in 2001.

“I do not want to add my name to it”

Anonymous, Keanu Reeves also set up her own cancer fund, donating research money over the years following Kim’s recovery. “I’m had a private foundation for five or six years, and it’s helping a few pediatric hospitals and cancer research,” the Hollywood star admitted in 2009 to the Ladies’ Home Journal. “I do not mind. Add my name to it and I allowed the foundation to do it,” he added.

In 2020, Keanu Reeves auctioned off a 15-minute zoom date with him. The money was donated to Camp Rainbow Gold, a summer show for Idaho children suffering from cancer. The winner would have spent almost $ 19,000 for this brief interview with his idol.