Hundreds of thousands of Americans without electricity after the blizzard | Abroad

Jan 04, 2022 0 Comments
A severe snowstorm on the east coast of the United States on Monday caused severe power outages and severe traffic damage. A total of about 660,000 households are without electricity in the states of Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Power outages in some areas are expected to take several days.




Snowfall was 37 centimeters in Virginia and more than 39 centimeters in Maryland. The US capital, Washington, received more than 20 centimeters of snow in a few hours.

The federal government had already issued a call on Sunday to government employees and other employees not to come to work on Monday. Thus, the roads of the city were found empty. The reopening of dozens of schools after the Christmas holidays has been postponed to Thursday.

US President Joe Biden was also affected by the blizzard. He was delayed in returning on a government flight from his home state of Delaware. The plane had to wait half an hour to land at the military airport. According to accompanying reporters, car travel to the White House was slow due to the snowfall.

Trucks get stuck in the snow on the highway. © AB

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

