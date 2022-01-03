With SMS access to Taxisnet – when security changes take effect

New way to enter Taxi Network The personal financial data of each citizen will be implemented in the first months of 2022 with the aim of secure browsing.

In particular, The Taxpayers Before logging into their account Toxinet, Receive password with SMS on their mobile.

This is the application within and within Taxi NetworkThe model used by banks to access the e-banking service of their customers.

As stated in the resolution issued Government Gazette, In addition to the known steps that exist to date, that is, to enter the username (username) and password (password), you will soon need to enter an additional code, which will come to us via SMS on our mobile phone. , Of course we should have registered with AADE.

This change Taxi Network, Is expected to take place in the first months of 2022, and is part of the decision to register new users and re-register users on its online services. Taxi Network.

It is noteworthy that with the passwords in the taxis the taxpayer submits notifications, issues certificates, submits applications and obtains many confidential information.

However, for registration of new users in online services, this level of protection has already been implemented to some extent TAXISnet Requires relevant electronic application on the AADE website.

It is necessary to complete the registration Key number performance, May be paid in person at the tax office or in the case of natural persons and remotely Via mobile phone and email.

In case the taxpayer chooses the remote key number payment, the taxpayer has to fill in the application additionally and fill in the mobile phone number declared by the mobile phone provider in his application and the IPAN account number he holds. Payment service provider, with whom you cooperate.

To successfully complete the remote key counting process, the applicant must verify the application details, along with the data on the payment service provider and / or the provider’s mobile phone, through the online audit service, if any, provided and selected by the taxpayer. In his application to the taxpayer. If the details are not confirmed, as mentioned above, the taxpayer Can’t pick key number remotely, But the receipt of the key number can be processed in person at the tax office.