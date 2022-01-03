The big unknown of the hospital wave

Decryption – As the new variant strengthens its grip on France, the numbers are becoming more and more dazzling.

More than 219,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, Public Health France 1 reportedThere is January. Infections increased by an average of 150% in 7 days, with an increase of less than 15% in the number of trials over the same period, According to CovidTracker. Depending on the interim situation, up to 500,000 daily cases are possible by mid-January Recent models of the Institute Pastor (The scenario related to the number of cases currently observed is that Omigron is 67% more diffuse than Delta). The numbers are even more staggering as the new variant strengthens its grip on France: it was already suspected in more than 60% of trials screened at the start of the last week of the year. Dec. 30 Public Health France Epidemiological Bulletin. And the rate is even higher now.

Read moreOmigron: South Africa has reached the peak of the wave, good news for us?

However, everyone clings to one hope: the newcomer, though certainly more contagious than his predecessors …