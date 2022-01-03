NFL | The Bakers are cementing their place at the top of the Nationals

(Green Bay) Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers secured first place in the National League with a 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Steve McGurk

Associated Press

The Packers’ victory, which ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory on Sunday’s victory over the Vikings’ (7-9) hopes to advance to the playoffs. The Vikings had to do without the services of quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was listed on the Covid 19 protocol on Friday.

The Packers (13-3) are not the only team to be defeated in the NFL, and they have the opportunity to advance to the Super Bowl without leaving Lombay Field. Sunday’s win showed how the home prospect could be a factor when the temperature was -11 degrees Celsius, with the wind factor bringing the temperature down to -17 shortly before the kickoff.

Wisconsin’s team has won 13 straight games at home, but lost 31-26 to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the National Association final. The Packers have not reached the Super Bowl since 2010 and have lost four of the last seven seasons in the association final.

Rodgers finished 29 of his 38 passes for a 288-yard gain.

The Vikings have won the last two games between the two teams, but without the presence of cousins ​​it was really unfortunate. Quarterback had 341 yards in the aerial game and finished with three touchdown passes in his 34-31 win on 21 November.

The Packers won all five games following the setback.

Sean Mannon turned Cousins ​​into the opening quarter and got 189 yards in the air with 22 catches in 35 attempts. This is the start of his third career after the last game of the 2019 regular season.