





Nathan Lion took 12 wickets in three matches

Non-Turner Nathan Lyon says “there are no dead rubbers” and that Australia are focused on whitewashing the Ashes series.

Australia retained the Ashes series last week as they took a 3-0 lead in the five-Test series leading to the fourth match starting in Sydney on Wednesday.

Lyon, who has taken 12 wickets in three Tests, wants the hosts to continue their winning streak. Chances of qualifying for the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) final.

“I never imagined (a match) dead rubber when you go out wearing a loose green and represent Australia in a Test match,” Leon said.

“So no dead rubbers. First, it’s (the) Test Championship, but another, we want to go from five to zero.”

“Obviously the Ashes are the pinnacle for me, but I want to be a part of the Trial Championship final, whether it’s at Lord’s or anywhere in the world … there’s a lot of work to be done to get there.”

They missed out on Australia, who beat New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Trial Championship last year

Australia leads the WTC rankings after winning the Boxing Day Test against England in Melbourne by one set and 14 points.

Lyon, 34, knows that ‘world-class’ England will be looking to retain their pride in the last two Tests after being knocked out.

England Test captain Joe Root is currently the highest run-scorer in the series, but continues to try to score his first century in Australia.

“He didn’t hit a century, but he made a good start and scored well,” Leon said.

“Our job is to control and suppress every hitter that comes in … I think we’ve done a good job in that area now.

“I don’t want to sit on our heels or anything like that. We want to improve… And try to put more pressure on him when Joe first lands in Greece so he doesn’t start.

“But at the end of the day, he’s a world-class player.”

After a positive test for Covit-19, Sydney will have Australia without Drummer Travis’ lead for the test, but all other team members, staff and family have given negative results in recent rounds of testing.

Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis, who have been called up on the cover, will join teammate Marcus Harris on Sunday afternoon.

Cricket Australia added that Nick Madison will be in Melbourne as a reserve player.