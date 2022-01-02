The lifespan of the International Space Station (ISS) has been extended to 2030

NASA announces that the lifespan of the International Space Station (ISS) has been extended back to 2030. The announcement should be verified first by a congressional budget vote, but it is already important for space science research.

Launched in 1998, the International Space Station is now 20 years old, a strategic tool that has enabled it to make tremendous strides in various fields of technology.

So ISS functions still run extensions to the delight of NASA researchers. Today, with a living space equivalent to a Boeing 747 weighing 419 tons and 100 meters long, the station was originally scheduled to cease operations in 2016, but will continue to operate again under the management of Joe Biden, who has decided to extend his lifespan. 2030.

A total of sixteen countries are participating in the ISS, including Russia, Japan, several European countries and Canada. A team of six astronauts occupied the structure permanently with rotations for up to six months.

An important geopolitical declaration

Dedicated to research, this laboratory is the largest ever put into orbit, and the tools in the ISS have been able to make tremendous strides with research in various fields of technology, environment, climate change, health or education.

⁇ Even in France the place on political agendas has always been very high. In the United States, it is handled at the vice-presidential level. So this is the announcement of the White House, which has yet to be approved by Congress when the budget is tabled. Natalie Dinjot, head of international relations and head of the European Space Agency’s historical program, explains.. This is something that has been announced, but has not yet been funded. This is the first announcement. ⁇

This announcement is important at the geopolitical level because it is the largest international coalition based on the ISS Space cooperationSo with Americans, Russians, Canadians, Japanese and Europeans.

⁇ If one thinks that Russia is in this alliance protected from licensing or distrustful regimes related to the activities of the earth, it is a great partnership being protected. Putting Russians and Americans to work together is not easy. The station is an instrument of space diplomacy, a protected area. ⁇

The health of the resort

In operation for more than twenty years, TheISS Is getting old now. As a source, a large machine, such as a football field, has suffered routine damage over the years, including some leaks.

⁇ Thomas Pesket, when he returned from the station a long time ago, looked around the capsule station, and Thomas took the photo, there were technical pictures to check that everything was in order at the time, not the station. Very damaged by meteorites or simply worn out. He replaced the solar panels during his extra vehicle trips. So we finally improve it »Refers to Nathalie Tinjod.

One arm, a European robot arm and a new Russian tip are included in the ISS. So the station is a bit like Lego going up, and has some credentials to ensure it lasts until 2030.

⁇ But if Americans in general declare it, they are confident that it can be done with full security. Then, that station, there were questions from this perspective, is a key component of the Americans’ transformation plan. What this means is that while waiting for its trading posts to be ready, we continue with the space station to ensure space is not interrupted by humans. ⁇

