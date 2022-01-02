SK Hynix has an A score of A in the latest MSCI ESG rating

Seoul, 02 Jan. (Yonhap) – South Korean chipmaker SK hynix Inc. Announced on Sunday, it has raised a peak to get an A in the MSCI ESG ratings.
MSCI, or Morgan Stanley Capital International, is a US rating agency that, among other things, measures a company’s vulnerability to long-term and financial environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) risks.
Since October 2020, SK Hynix has been labeled BBB at the AAA-CCC level, according to MSCI ESG ratings.
The latest update puts SK Hynix in the top 20 in the ESG rankings for a total of 75 semiconductor companies, said the world’s second-largest memory chip maker.
The company has released its Annual Sustainability Report since 2008 to provide investors with information on its ESG operations.
In January last year, he announced SV 2030, a roadmap for enhancing community value across the organization in the areas of environment, shared growth, net social security and corporate culture.
“While the company continues to build economic value through its competitiveness in chip production, it will work hard to address various social issues and reflect ESG values in the decision-making process,” SK Hynix said.