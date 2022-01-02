Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Google drops December update due to glitch

To find out the flaws of the December 2021 update, the next update will come in January 2022.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the best phones. On the other hand, the latest update is not up to date. In fact, it was so badly ruined that Google had to make an exceptional decision. In Published news On December 30, the US company announced that it had stopped using the December 2021 update.

Interruption and regression

Mountain View had to report that it already had a tool to allow recipients to retreat. ” If you received a December software update on the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and still have problems with your mobile connection, you can use this to switch to the previous version.Android Flash Tool. ⁇

The device should be handled with care: it has the effect of resetting the smartphone to its state when it leaves the factory, i.e. without all data and without all the basic settings, without any settings. If you have to do this, you should back up in advance so as not to lose anything. It all depends on whether or not it prevents difficulty.

Google Pixel 6 // Source: Louis Audrey Numeroma

The nature of the concerns lies in the quality and consistency of access to the telephone network: calls could not be terminated or interrupted abruptly. Google has not counted the number of victims, but cases have been reported in Europe and France. As for the smartphone, the inability to use its basic functionality is very annoying.

Even if you get a December update and you do not notice a specific problem, it’s better to be patient without trying anything: in fact, the problem with the appearance of Google’s setbacks has been detected and fixed. The patch will be shipped with the January 2022 update, which comes at the end of next month. The update also includes the December 2021 update.