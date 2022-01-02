Home Top News Joe Biden became embroiled in the Covid 19 administration

Joe Biden became embroiled in the Covid 19 administration

Jan 02, 2022 0 Comments
Joe Biden became embroiled in the Govt-19 administration

Data released on Wednesday shows a new epidemic record – an average of 265,427 daily cases per seven days – underscoring the government’s inability to control the virus, in which the Omigron variant dominates the country.

The good news is that Omigron, although highly contagious, appears to cause less severe symptoms than its predecessor Delta, with only an 11% increase in hospital admissions.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

