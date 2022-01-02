Home Top News In London, he told Uber, “This is the end of a kind of irresponsibility.”

In London, he told Uber, “This is the end of a kind of irresponsibility.”

Jan 02, 2022 0 Comments
In London, he told Uber, "This is the end of a kind of irresponsibility."

Then can fill entire libraries in the question of intermediaries. Can those who combine the two wash their hands of what happens next? Like the world, this question is regaining spectacular vigor with the Internet and its sites. Is Uber responsible for the behavior of Facebook and its drivers for writing on its site?

Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers Platform workers’ rights: How to Uberis without making it too dangerous

Yes, the British High Court responded in a landmark judgment on Monday. He says Uber is not an agent. The company is responsible for the quality of service and service provided to the customer. The contract must be signed not only with the driver but also with the passenger. The implications of this decision are significant for everyone who dreams of being mere intermediaries on the Internet, at Uber and beyond.

Social Security

The California company itself took over after enjoying this jurisdiction The first insult in February 2021 When the UK Supreme Court ruled that drivers working on its platform should be treated as “workers” and treated as self-employed. This means the company must provide them with a minimum wage (even without race), vacations and social security. Monday’s court ruling takes the matter home. Beyond the sole rule of American society.

Paradoxically, Uber’s legal function leads to an increasingly precise definition of its relationships with its partners and customers.

The first effect is that if it is in agreement with the passengers, the drivers are its employees, even if they are not necessarily employees. It therefore confirms the need for special social security and not just for Uber to demand new rights for all London drivers. This is because the decision also calls into question the approximately 1,832 private transport operators operating independently in London.

See also  Jack Paul vs. Nate Robinson fight start time, live stream, how to watch, bbv price, preview

The second effect is VAT liability, like any transport company. Paradoxically, Uber’s legal activity, which has been in the courts frequently for nearly a decade, is leading the world to the precise definition of its relationship with its partners and customers. Already at risk of compromising the weak economic model. This decision does not mark the end of the platform economy, but rather the end of a kind of irresponsibility. Finally, the beginning of the end, hopefully.

You May Also Like

L'Observatoire du Pic du Midi. © Imag'In Pyrénées, Adobe Stock

Microplastics from Africa or North America are found in the Pyrenees

United States: The man who killed five people predicted his crimes in books - LINFO.re

United States: The man who killed five people predicted his crimes in books – LINFO.re

The Ashes : Nathan Lyon dit que l’Australie se concentre sur la sécurisation des séries contre l’Angleterre

Ashes: Nathan Lyon says Australia focus on defending playoffs against England | Cricket News

Paris is waiting for London's gesture to continue negotiations

Paris is waiting for London’s gesture to continue negotiations

Joe Biden became embroiled in the Govt-19 administration

Joe Biden became embroiled in the Covid 19 administration

Two years later, they found a successful ticket for $ 100,000 on a shelf

Two years later, they found a successful ticket for $ 100,000 on a shelf

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *