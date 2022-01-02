Home World Grandfather graduated from university with his granddaughter at the age of 87: History Around the World | Life



Jan 02, 2022


Despite age-appropriate physical abuse, Renே Nira overcame adversity and graduated almost sixty years later. “I think his colleagues were motivated and inspired to see him,” his granddaughter admitted.

An inspiring story took place this week at the University of Texas, where A.J. Grandfather The 87-year-old, a few days after his 88th birthday, graduated in economics in the same class he attended. Granddaughter.

Rene Nira, American, continued his studies in Anglo-Saxon country after starting in the 50s. For the past four decades, he has been relentlessly returning to the classroom, and it was only in 2021 that he was finally able to complete his journey.

“We never held classes together, but sometimes we would meet for lunch at a restaurant, or sometimes we would study together in the library.”His granddaughter, Melanie Salazar, pointed to the chain CBS.

The graduate, who was at the core of Nira’s milestone, said, “I think his classmates were motivated and inspired to see him.

Despite the fact that the old man did not officially receive the credits needed to graduate, the university decided to award him a degree. “Authorization Title” After his family recommended.

“This is definitely a special moment. I’m proud of my grandfather.”Salazar also described the physical difficulties Rene had to face to achieve his goal: Hearing problems and cerebral vasculopathy.

The last diagnosis delayed him for an entire semester, which did not end up lowering him. History has given All over the world.

See also  I learned about the "civilization and history" of its cities .. Moroccan beauty who praised Israel

