Denmark wants to have zero emissions domestic air traffic by 2030

Jan 02, 2022 0 Comments
“Travel is life, and that’s why we fly,” Frederickson announced his plan.

“While the rest of the world is very slow, Denmark needs to take the lead and raise the bar even further,” he added. According to him, the so-called green fly is difficult to achieve, but scientists and companies are working on it.

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has already announced plans to build a hydrogen aircraft, which will be operational by 2035. If the hydrogen needed to run the aircraft is made from renewable sources, it is a way for Denmark to achieve its goal.

However, it is not yet clear whether the required technology will be available in a timely manner and, most importantly, if Copenhagen is to achieve its goal by 2030, the cost of purchasing it will be acceptable.

Sweden has announced plans to make its domestic aviation completely carbon-free by 2030, and aims to achieve this goal for interstate flights by 2045. The government has also announced plans to introduce higher airport fares for polluting aircraft.

France, meanwhile, is about to ban domestic flights, which can be replaced by train in a two-and-a-half hour range. Such action could affect travel between Paris and cities such as Nantes, Lyon or Bordeaux.

